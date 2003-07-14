Powell media aide stepping down

After fulfilling her promise to stick around until the Federal Communications Commission wrapped up its revamp of broadcast-ownership rules, Susan Eid plans to step down as media legal advisor to agency chairman Michael Powell at the end of July.

She will be replaced on an acting basis by Paul Gallant, head of the Media Bureau's ownership task force.

Eid said helping to shepherd the review was a "great" but exhausting experience. She has no job lined up and plans to take the summer off, with a possible vacation in Greece.

Working for Powell, she added, has been the highlight of her career.

Eid joined Powell's office in July 2000 after serving as cable company MediaOne Group Inc.'s Washington, D.C., lobbyist.