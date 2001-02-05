Powell looks to reorganize FCC

FCC Chairman Michael Powell is working on a plan to restructure the agency, eliminating the separate mass media, cable and other industry bureaus and organizing the commission along various duties such as licensing, enforcement and spectrum management. He has asked the various bureau chiefs to maintain their posts for at least a transitional period, including Mass Media Bureau's Roy Stewart and Cable Services' Deborah Lathen, according to an agency source. Lathen says she plans to give Powell enough time to pick a successor before resigning.