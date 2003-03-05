Trending

Powell: Little chance for fin-syn revival

By

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell threw cold water on hopes for reviving financial
interest and syndication (fin-syn) rules that once limited broadcast networks' ownership
of their prime-time programming.

"I doubt the commission would initiate that without congressional direction,"
he told reporters Tuesday.

Powell said he would keep an "open mind" regarding appeals by independent
producers and others to revive the old restrictions.

"We've seen this before," Powell said.