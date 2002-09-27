Powell keynotes MSTV confab on DTV
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell will be the keynote
speaker at digital-TV trade group the Association for Maximum Service Television's (MSTV) annual conference in Washington, D.C., Oct. 22.
Other participants include industry experts Daniel Brenner, National Cable & Telecommunications Association counsel;
Gary Chapman, MSTV chairman and CEO of LIN Television Corp.; Marty Franks, Viacom Inc.,
senior vice president; Victor Miller, VP, Bear Stearns & Co.; and Andy Setos,
executive VP, News Corp.
Government officials participating will include Ken Ferree, FCC Media Bureau
chief; Jessica Wallace, counsel, House Energy and Commerce Committee; and Powell
aide Susan Eid.
