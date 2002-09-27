Powell keynotes MSTV confab on DTV

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell will be the keynote

speaker at digital-TV trade group the Association for Maximum Service Television's (MSTV) annual conference in Washington, D.C., Oct. 22.

Other participants include industry experts Daniel Brenner, National Cable & Telecommunications Association counsel;

Gary Chapman, MSTV chairman and CEO of LIN Television Corp.; Marty Franks, Viacom Inc.,

senior vice president; Victor Miller, VP, Bear Stearns & Co.; and Andy Setos,

executive VP, News Corp.

Government officials participating will include Ken Ferree, FCC Media Bureau

chief; Jessica Wallace, counsel, House Energy and Commerce Committee; and Powell

aide Susan Eid.