Powell to keep an eye on corporate sector

In the wake of the WorldCom Inc. scandal, President Bush has asked Federal

Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell to join the new interagency

Corporate Fraud Task Force.

"There is a severe capital crisis putting a tremendous strain on the

telecommunications industry," Powell said after accepting the appointment. "It

is imperative to do everything possible to restore investor confidence in this

critical sector of the American economy. The commission stands ready to offer

its expertise to assist in the effort to investigate and prosecute significant

financial crimes and restore credibility to the market."