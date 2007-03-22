Powell Joins Cisco Board

The Cisco Systems board of directors is uniting two key figures in the network neutrality debate--Michael Powell will be joining Jerry Yang.



The computer systems company said Thursday that former FCC Chairman Michael Powell has been named a Director. Powell is an advisor to Providence Equity Partners as well as the head of his own consulting firm, MK Powell Group.



Powell was Chairman when the FCC decided ruled that the government was not required to impose open-access requirements on cable broadband (cable-modem service). That was a decision that unnerved some big Web companies like Google and Yahoo! Powell makes it an even dozen member of the board. The board also Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo!, who is one of the most vocal advocates of network neutrality.



For its part, Cisco has said it is in support of the the principle of an open Internet but against mandating neutrality.

