Powell: Jackson Decision Imminent

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell told reporters after the agency's meeting Thursday that the commission's decision -- he didn't say what it was -- on the Janet Jackson Super Bowl incident could be released by week's end, while one commissioner's aide said it will certainly be no later than early next week.

The commissioners are widely believed to have agreed to fine CBS $550,000 for the breast-baring incident, with some wishing it could have been more and applied to more than just the CBS-owned stations.

Critics of the proposed fine, including CBS, are prepared to take it to court.