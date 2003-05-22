Powell issues query on DTV

As promised by Federal Communications Comission chairman Michael Powell, the

Media Bureau Wednesday sent letters to companies in six separate industry groups

requesting updates on their progress in rolling out digital-television services.

Recipients included the seven broadcast networks and PBS; network affiliates

in top-100 markets; the nine largest cable operators; DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications

Corp.; consumer-electronics manufacturers; and retailers.

The aim is identify areas where the transition to digital TV isn't getting necessary

attention and to draw up possible federal action that could speed the switch

from analog.