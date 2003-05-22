Powell issues query on DTV
As promised by Federal Communications Comission chairman Michael Powell, the
Media Bureau Wednesday sent letters to companies in six separate industry groups
requesting updates on their progress in rolling out digital-television services.
Recipients included the seven broadcast networks and PBS; network affiliates
in top-100 markets; the nine largest cable operators; DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications
Corp.; consumer-electronics manufacturers; and retailers.
The aim is identify areas where the transition to digital TV isn't getting necessary
attention and to draw up possible federal action that could speed the switch
from analog.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.