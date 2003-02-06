Powell, Hussein can't propel CBS

As the United States inches closer to war, 60 Minutes II on CBS

Wednesday night (9 p.m. to 10 p.m.) was jam-packed with the latest developments,

including interviews with two of the key protagonists -- Secretary of State

Colin Powell and Iraq president Saddam Hussein.

It was said to be Hussein's first interview with a Westerner in more than one

decade.

But Trista TheBachelorette proved too irresistible to viewers

(let's face it, she's a lot prettier than Saddam) as they tuned in to watch her

narrow the field to two.

Most of those who weren't ogling Trista were watching the fantasy version of

foreign affairs on NBC's The West Wing.

The CBS magazine did manage to draw more viewers than one show on the "Big

Four" during the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour -- Fox's Cedric the Entertainer

at 9:30 p.m. -- although Cedric beat 60 Minutes II across the key

demos.

Still, the magazine did better than it usually does, up 31 percent in

household rating from the previous week.

The most watched show of the night was American Idol, which drew

almost 19 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

NBC won the household race, while Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through

49 and ABC won adults 25 through 54.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:

NBC 9.2/14, ABC 8.4/13, CBS 8.3/13 and Fox 7.9/12.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.4/16, ABC 5.9/15, NBC 4.6/12 and CBS

3.1/8.