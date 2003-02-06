Powell, Hussein can't propel CBS
As the United States inches closer to war, 60 Minutes II on CBS
Wednesday night (9 p.m. to 10 p.m.) was jam-packed with the latest developments,
including interviews with two of the key protagonists -- Secretary of State
Colin Powell and Iraq president Saddam Hussein.
It was said to be Hussein's first interview with a Westerner in more than one
decade.
But Trista TheBachelorette proved too irresistible to viewers
(let's face it, she's a lot prettier than Saddam) as they tuned in to watch her
narrow the field to two.
Most of those who weren't ogling Trista were watching the fantasy version of
foreign affairs on NBC's The West Wing.
The CBS magazine did manage to draw more viewers than one show on the "Big
Four" during the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour -- Fox's Cedric the Entertainer
at 9:30 p.m. -- although Cedric beat 60 Minutes II across the key
demos.
Still, the magazine did better than it usually does, up 31 percent in
household rating from the previous week.
The most watched show of the night was American Idol, which drew
almost 19 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
NBC won the household race, while Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through
49 and ABC won adults 25 through 54.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:
NBC 9.2/14, ABC 8.4/13, CBS 8.3/13 and Fox 7.9/12.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.4/16, ABC 5.9/15, NBC 4.6/12 and CBS
3.1/8.
