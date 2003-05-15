Powell given a pink slip
Protesters opposing Federal Communications Commission deregulation plans
briefly disrupted the commission's monthly public meeting Thursday to oppose
plans to allow further consolidation of the media.
Women representing peace movement Global Exchange brandished pink slips
meant for chairman Michael Powell.
The slips weren't the paper kind, but were actually ladies' undergarments
with the words, "You're Fired," written on them.
Twice, the protestors interrupted unrelated discussions over wireless-industry
rulemakings.
One charged Powell with "betrayal of the public interest," while another warned
that plans to loosen media-ownership limits were "very, very dangerous" for
democracy.
After the second outburst, Powell asked security guards to escort the
protestors from the hearing room, and the women left.
