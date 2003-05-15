Powell given a pink slip

Protesters opposing Federal Communications Commission deregulation plans

briefly disrupted the commission's monthly public meeting Thursday to oppose

plans to allow further consolidation of the media.

Women representing peace movement Global Exchange brandished pink slips

meant for chairman Michael Powell.

The slips weren't the paper kind, but were actually ladies' undergarments

with the words, "You're Fired," written on them.

Twice, the protestors interrupted unrelated discussions over wireless-industry

rulemakings.

One charged Powell with "betrayal of the public interest," while another warned

that plans to loosen media-ownership limits were "very, very dangerous" for

democracy.

After the second outburst, Powell asked security guards to escort the

protestors from the hearing room, and the women left.