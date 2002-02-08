Powell free to reshape FCC
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell formally notified Congress of the commission's
agency-reorganization plan Jan. 17 and, given the Feb. 1 expiration of a
15-day waiting period, he is free to implement the outline any day.
The reorganization won't be put in place until the last week of February or
first week of March, depending on when his staff completes face-to-face
briefings with members of Congress, sources familiar with the process said.
The exact implementation date will be announced in a public notice
approximately one week prior.
The restructuring will combine the Mass Media and Cable Services Bureaus into
one office led by CSB chief Ken Ferree.
