Powell free to reshape agency

FCC Chairman Michael Powell formally notified Congress of the commission's

agency-reorganization plan on Jan. 17 and, given the Feb. 1 expiration of a

15-day waiting period, he is free to implement the outline any day.

The reorganization won't be put in place until the last week of February or

first week of March, depending on when his staff completes face-to-face

briefings with members of Congress, say sources familiar with the process.

The exact implementation date will be announced in a public notice

approximately one week prior.

The restructuring will combine the Mass Media and Cable Services Bureaus into

one office led by Cable Bureau Chief Ken Ferree.