Powell, Ford Named Honorary Co-Chairs Of Broadband For America

Former Republican FCC Chairman Michael Powell and former Democratic congressman and chairman of the Democratic Leadership Council Harold Ford have been named honorary co-chairs of Broadband For America.

Broadband for America comprises cable and phone networks, associations--including the National Cable & Telecommunications Association--advocacy groups and others advocating broadband adoption and getting broadband to unserved areas, particularly via continued private sector investment.

Powell was chairman of the FCC from 2001 to 2005 and a commissioner starting in 1997. "As our country prepares a national broadband plan to bring high-speed Internet to every American," said Powell in a released statement. "it is critical government and the private sector work together. In today's economy, having access to broadband Internet is critical to growing our economy," said Powell.