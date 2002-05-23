Powell fields indecency complaints
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell Thursday met
representatives of 18 religious and family organizations that have complained
about raunchy programming and criticized the agency for not doing enough to
enforce indecency prohibitions.
'It was a first step,' said Robin DeJarnette, director of government
relations for American Values. 'He's agreed to stay in communication.'
DeJarnette said the group presented Powell with names of 8,000 parents whose
complaints about objectionable programming received no response from the FCC.
Although Powell promised to look into improving complaint response time, he
did not offer to take action against any specific programs, DeJarnette said.
Other groups with officials in the meeting included Focus
on the Family, National Association of Evangelicals, Morality in Media,
Christian Coalition and the Southern Baptist Convention.
