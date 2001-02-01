Powell to FCC chiefs: stick around

FCC Chairman Michael Powell has asked all agency bureau chiefs to stay in their posts, including the Mass Media Bureau's Roy Stewart and Cable Services' Deborah Lathen, according to an industry source.

Powell is working on a plan to restructure the agency along the lines of various functions, such as licensing, enforcement and spectrum management rather than industry sectors as it is now organized. With that review under way, he doesn't want to make major personnel changes only to create another shift in jobs when restructuring is complete.

- Bill McConnell