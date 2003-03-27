Powell eyes June 2 vote on media ownership

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell said Thursday

that he plans to submit proposed media-ownership-rule changes to fellow

commissioners during the first week of June in hopes of bringing them to a vote

at the agency's June 2 open meeting.

'Congress gave us a time frame we cannot ignore,' he told the Media

Institute, an industry think tank.

The move may put him at odds with Democratic commissioners Michael Copps and

Jonathan Adelstein, who have been urging the FCC to move slower.

Powell said he doesn't intend to seek public comment on the specific

recommendations unless some component desperately needs to have public comment.

'If there is no clear benefit to doing so, we won't,' he said. 'To be perfectly

candid, I think there are those who want to delay the proceeding because they

are not supportive of change.'

During this past week, three senators called for public review of proposed

changes before they are put in place.

Powell also bolstered expectations that he will push for the current ban on

cross-ownership of newspapers and local broadcast stations to be eliminated or

significantly reduced. 'It's hard to see how a complete ban on newspaper owning

local TV stations serves the public interest,' he added.

As for deregulation of media-ownership limits generally, Powell said larger

media companies will be better able to purchase resources necessary to cover the

war in Iraq and other global news events.

'Size and efficiency are becoming more crucial to providing quality news and

public affairs,' he said. 'A complex world requires ever more sophisticated

newsgathering capability.'

Still, Powell reiterated his pledge not to eviscerate ownership regulation

and defended his effort to justify each limitation as a sensible approach that

will survive a court threat to eliminate restrictions that can't be

supported.

'If we fail, the rules will be gone in a year,' he

added.