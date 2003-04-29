Powell explains faith in broad deregulation

Without specifically mentioning the issue newspaper owners care most about --

letting them own local combinations with broadcast stations -- Federal Communications

Commission chairman Michael Powell Monday implied that such a deregulatory move and

others are a necessity in today's digitizing media world.

"We are seeing a world emerging of spider pipes -- multiple routes into the

home, all connecting to the Web," he told the Newspaper Association of America.

"We already see cable modem, DSL [digital subscriber line], power-line, 3G [third-generation] wireless technology, WiFi

networks, satellite-broadband and fiber-to-the-home networks."

He continued, "More arrive each day and are showing us the potential for smashing another

central pillar of yesterday's narrow-minded model."

Powell added, "Competition will finally be transformed into a meaningful concept, rather

than a moniker for the old ideologies."