Powell exits WHUT

In a surprise announcement, Adam Clayton Powell III is resigning as general

manager of WHUT-TV Washington, D.C., effective Jan. 11.

Powell told Broadcasting & Cable the job's hours had been

difficult for him and he hopes to spend more time with his family.

Powell said he'll also be working on a series of articles, and possibly a book,

regarding the future of the media, and he will remain as a consultant to the

station.

"Adam will keep his access card and his parking space," parent Howard University president

H. Patrick Swygert said.

A veteran TV newsman and producer, Powell had made significant impact at the

station in only nine months, expanding both the PBS station's original and

acquired programming.

Powell will head up the committee to find his replacement.