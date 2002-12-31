Powell exits WHUT
In a surprise announcement, Adam Clayton Powell III is resigning as general
manager of WHUT-TV Washington, D.C., effective Jan. 11.
Powell told Broadcasting & Cable the job's hours had been
difficult for him and he hopes to spend more time with his family.
Powell said he'll also be working on a series of articles, and possibly a book,
regarding the future of the media, and he will remain as a consultant to the
station.
"Adam will keep his access card and his parking space," parent Howard University president
H. Patrick Swygert said.
A veteran TV newsman and producer, Powell had made significant impact at the
station in only nine months, expanding both the PBS station's original and
acquired programming.
Powell will head up the committee to find his replacement.
