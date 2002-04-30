Powell: DTV delays expected

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell said it will come

as no surprise to him Wednesday when nearly 900 commercial television

stations miss the deadline to convert to digital television.

He said the commission is looking at broadcasters' waivers on a "case-by-case

basis."

"I suspect some will get granted, some will be told no and might lead to

enforcement actions, and there will be other solutions for others. But we're

being pretty aggressive. Even when we're considering waivers, we're putting them

on really short leashes," Powell said.

He also said he was encouraged that most stations should be able to make the

switch within the year.

Powell said the commission is considering delaying auctions of channels 52

through 59 and 60 through 69 because parties that want the delay have filed for

consideration, but "my personal views haven't changed a whole lot."