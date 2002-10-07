Powell drops hammer at Exchange
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell brought down the
gavel on the New York Stock Exchange Friday.
Down was the operative word: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 188
to 7,528, its lowest level since Powell was a fledgling commissioner four years
ago.
It was a Big Apple-heavy week for the chairman, who spoke at a Goldman Sachs
investor conference there Oct. 2 and appeared on Neil Cavuto's Fox News Channel show
Friday (Oct. 4), where he said the EchoStar Communications Corp.-DirecTV Inc.
decision should come "soon."
