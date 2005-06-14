Powell Chief Staffer Joins Wilkinson

Bryan Tramont, who was chief of staff at the FCC under former Chairman Michael Powell, is joining communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer in Washington as a partner starting in September.

Tramont is currently completing a teaching post--he is the Silicon Flatirons Visiting Professor at the University of Colorado's Interdisciplinary Telecommunications Program (OK, we just liked saying "Silicon Flatirons.").

Tramont was a familiar face at the FCC. Before being named chief of staff, he was Powell's senior legal adviser, as well as legal advisor to commissioner Kathleen Abernathy before that and former commissioner Harold Furtchgott-Roth before that.

Tramont was also an attorney at Wiley Rein & Fielding, which is headed by former FCC Chairman Dick Wiley.

