Powell begins second FCC term
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell began his second
term as FCC commissioner Monday.
Well ahead of the expiration of Powell's first term President Bush designated
him chairman January 2001 and renominated him to the panel that May.
Powell's new term expires June 30, 2007.
Powell was appointed to the commission in July 1997 by
then-President Clinton.
