Powell backs radio-diversity provision
Minority, female and small business owners may benefit from one provision in
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell's largely deregulatory
revision of media-ownership rules.
In radio, the single instance of reregulation in the ownership package is
that some existing radio clusters will be pushed outside local ownership limits.
According to the provision, offending local clusters will be allowed to
continue, but they cannot be sold intact to a second party unless that party is
a minority, female or small business owner.
Democrat Jonathan Adelstein has indicated that he will support the radio
provision. Powell is looking for another Republican vote.
