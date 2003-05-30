Powell backs radio-diversity provision

Minority, female and small business owners may benefit from one provision in

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell's largely deregulatory

revision of media-ownership rules.

In radio, the single instance of reregulation in the ownership package is

that some existing radio clusters will be pushed outside local ownership limits.

According to the provision, offending local clusters will be allowed to

continue, but they cannot be sold intact to a second party unless that party is

a minority, female or small business owner.

Democrat Jonathan Adelstein has indicated that he will support the radio

provision. Powell is looking for another Republican vote.