Powell aides deny exit rumors
Michael Powell's aides last week tried to quell rumors that he will be exiting as
Federal Communications Commission chairman, but they couldn't extinguish
Washington gossip after a Time report asserted that he had notified the White
House of plans to resign this fall.
On the contrary, his office said, he has a fall agenda that includes tackling
broadband regulation, spectrum policy and other critical areas.
The real key to Powell's future, other Washington sources said, is whether he
gets strong White House backing in the media-ownership fight, including help
building support for his much-embattled 45% cap on national TV-household reach.
So the thinking goes: If the president walks away, Powell does,
too.
