Powell aides deny exit rumors

Michael Powell's aides last week tried to quell rumors that he will be exiting as

Federal Communications Commission chairman, but they couldn't extinguish

Washington gossip after a Time report asserted that he had notified the White

House of plans to resign this fall.

On the contrary, his office said, he has a fall agenda that includes tackling

broadband regulation, spectrum policy and other critical areas.

The real key to Powell's future, other Washington sources said, is whether he

gets strong White House backing in the media-ownership fight, including help

building support for his much-embattled 45% cap on national TV-household reach.

So the thinking goes: If the president walks away, Powell does,

too.