Trending

Powell Aide Joins Schwab Capital

By

Paul Gallant, media advisor to Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell, was named senior media analyst for Schwab Capital Markets L.P. in Washington, D.C.

Gallant joined Powell's office in August after heading the FCC's Media Ownership Task Force. The start date for Gallant's new post has not been set.

Serving Powell as interim media adviser will be his current special-policy counsel, Jon Cody.