Powell to address Hollywood luncheon
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell is coming to
Hollywood.
Powell will address the Hollywood Radio & Television Society's Newsmaker
Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Friday.
He is expected to discuss regulatory issues affecting the broadcast and
entertainment industries in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist
attacks.
