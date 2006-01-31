P.O.V's Street Fight Makes Oscar Cut
The nominees for the 78th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, and Street Fight, a PBS POV documentary, made the cut.
Street Fight, which first aired on PBS July 5, 2005 as a part of its documentary series P.O.V., will compete for best documentary feature along with Darwin’s Nightmare, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, March of the Penguins and Murderball.
Street follows the turbulent 2002 New Jersey race for mayor between Sharpe James and Cory Booker. It was directed by Marshall Curry.
