Povich, Chung Team On MSNBC

Maury Povich and Connie Chung will team up for a half-hour weekend news analysis program for MSNBC, the first national news program the married couple has done together.

Debuting Jan. 7, the yet-unnamed show will provide perspective on the week’s headlines, through commentary from Povich and Chung and interviews with guests including journalists and celebrities.

Lizz Winstead, co-creator and ex-head writer of The Daily Show and former host of Air America Radio’s Unfiltered, will executive produce. The show will run Saturday at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Povich is in his eighth season producing his talk show, Maury, for NBC Universal. Prior to that he hosted The Maury Povich Show for Paramount and anchored news in markets including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Chung, too, has experience in the NBC family, having anchored NBC News’ weekend program in the 1980s. She also anchored for CBS, ABC and, most recently, CNN on Connie Chung Tonight, which was cancelled in 2003.