PostTV Gets Jump On Its Web Future

The Washington Post wasn't waiting around

for new owner and Web guru Jeff Bezos to launch a new foray into the online

news space.

PostTV,

the paper's digital video news channel for Web and mobile applications,

launched its first live program, On Background, July 29, according

to the Associated Press, which supplied its AP ENPS news production system to

manage the production of PostTV.

This week, that show

included a talk with Post publisher Katharine Weymouth about the sale of the

paper to Bezos.

Bezos told Post

employees this week that the Internet is transforming "almost every

element of the news business," and the Post would be changing with it,

including experimenting with new ways to deliver the news.