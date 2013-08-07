PostTV Gets Jump On Its Web Future
The Washington Post wasn't waiting around
for new owner and Web guru Jeff Bezos to launch a new foray into the online
news space.
PostTV,
the paper's digital video news channel for Web and mobile applications,
launched its first live program, On Background, July 29, according
to the Associated Press, which supplied its AP ENPS news production system to
manage the production of PostTV.
This week, that show
included a talk with Post publisher Katharine Weymouth about the sale of the
paper to Bezos.
Bezos told Post
employees this week that the Internet is transforming "almost every
element of the news business," and the Post would be changing with it,
including experimenting with new ways to deliver the news.
