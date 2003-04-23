Postseason preview for NBA TV

During the National Basketball Association's playoffs, three major MSOs are

providing subscribers with a free preview of the league's digital basketball

network, NBA TV.

The free trial started April 21 and runs through April 30, letting cable

subscribers catch live game action on NBA TV, as well as news and highlight

shows.

So far, NBA TV has carriage deals with EchoStar Communications Corp. and

DirecTV Inc., but not with any cable operators.