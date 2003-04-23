Postseason preview for NBA TV
During the National Basketball Association's playoffs, three major MSOs are
providing subscribers with a free preview of the league's digital basketball
network, NBA TV.
The free trial started April 21 and runs through April 30, letting cable
subscribers catch live game action on NBA TV, as well as news and highlight
shows.
So far, NBA TV has carriage deals with EchoStar Communications Corp. and
DirecTV Inc., but not with any cable operators.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.