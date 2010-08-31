Postell Resigns at KXTV

Russell Postell has resigned as president and general manager at Gannett's KXTV Sacramento, reports Central Valley Business Times. The publication says VP/News Director Tim Geraghty is running the station on an interim basis.

Calls to KXTV were not returned at presstime. Neither was a call to Gannett headquarters.

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto is DMA No. 20. An ABC affiliate, KXTV was the fourth place station in terms of revenue in the market last year, according to BIA/Kelsey.