Post-sweeps slump hits syndies

Nationally syndicated shows did what they normally do coming out of a sweeps

period -- almost all of them went down.

The first week after the November sweeps saw a bounty of declines in national

household ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research data for the week of Dec.

3 through 9.

All of the top 12 talk shows were down from the previous week, including

Oprah Winfrey, whose show hit a new season-low with a 13 percent dip to a

5.4 rating.

Live with Regis and Kelly was off 5 percent to a 3.7, Jerry

Springer was down 3 percent to a 2.9 and Maury fell 13 percent to a

2.8.

Other notable drop-offs included Jenny Jones, down 14 percent to a

1.8, and Ricki Lake, off 16 percent at a 1.6.

The top shows in the other genres all saw declines, as well, including top

newsmagazine Entertainment Tonight. ET was down 6 percent to a

6.0.

Judge Judy led all court shows once again, but it was off 7 percent to a

5.7 rating.

There was one bright spot: A number of weekend series showed positive gains

from the previous week.

ET Weekend jumped 19 percent to regain the top spot in the weekend

competition with a 3.2 rating. Andromeda finished second with a 7 percent

gain to a 3.1, and Mutant X gained 3 percent to tie The X-Files at

a 3.0.