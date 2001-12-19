Post-sweeps slump hits syndies
Nationally syndicated shows did what they normally do coming out of a sweeps
period -- almost all of them went down.
The first week after the November sweeps saw a bounty of declines in national
household ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research data for the week of Dec.
3 through 9.
All of the top 12 talk shows were down from the previous week, including
Oprah Winfrey, whose show hit a new season-low with a 13 percent dip to a
5.4 rating.
Live with Regis and Kelly was off 5 percent to a 3.7, Jerry
Springer was down 3 percent to a 2.9 and Maury fell 13 percent to a
2.8.
Other notable drop-offs included Jenny Jones, down 14 percent to a
1.8, and Ricki Lake, off 16 percent at a 1.6.
The top shows in the other genres all saw declines, as well, including top
newsmagazine Entertainment Tonight. ET was down 6 percent to a
6.0.
Judge Judy led all court shows once again, but it was off 7 percent to a
5.7 rating.
There was one bright spot: A number of weekend series showed positive gains
from the previous week.
ET Weekend jumped 19 percent to regain the top spot in the weekend
competition with a 3.2 rating. Andromeda finished second with a 7 percent
gain to a 3.1, and Mutant X gained 3 percent to tie The X-Files at
a 3.0.
