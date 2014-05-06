Post-Newsweek’s Collura Named WCNC General Manager

Deborah Collura, former VP of news at Post-Newsweek Stations, has been named president and general manager at Gannett’s WCNC Charlotte. She starts June 2.

Collura also held the VP of news post at KPRC Houston. Prior to that, she was VP of news at WDIV Detroit and WTVJ Miami.

“Deborah’s passion for journalism, multimedia background and more than 30 years of experience make her an excellent selection to help WCNC continue its quest to provide award-winning news and community service to the greater Charlotte community,” said Peter Diaz, executive VP at Gannett Broadcasting. “There is no doubt Deborah will be an outstanding leader for WCNC and a great addition to the Gannett Broadcasting team.”

Tim Morrissey had held the GM spot at WCNC.