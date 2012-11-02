Post-Newsweek Revenue Climbs 44%

Post-Newsweek revenue in the third quarter was $106.4 million, up 44% over the same quarter a year ago. Operating income for the third quarter more than doubled to $54.1 million.

The increase in broadcast revenue reflects a $15.6 million in political advertising revenue in the third quarter, $10.8 million in incremental Summer Olympics-related advertising at the company's NBC affiliates and increased retransmission revenues.

Parent Washington Post Co.'s revenue for the third quarter was $1.01 billion, flat compared to the third quarter of 2011.

Cable television revenue grew 6% to $199.6 million, due in part to internet and telephone service revenues. Cable division operating income increased 8% to $39.9 million.

Newspaper publishing division revenue totaled $137.3 million for the third quarter of 2012, down 4% from the third quarter of 2011. Print advertising revenue at The Washington Post slipped 11% to $51.4 million.