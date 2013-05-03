Post-Newsweek Revenue Up 5% in Quarter

Post-Newsweek reported $85.3 million in TV station revenue

in the first quarter, up 5% over the same quarter a year ago. Broadcast

operating income for the first quarter increased 14% to $35.4 million. The

increases reflect growth in advertising demand and increased retransmission

revenues, offset by a $2.8 million decline in political advertising revenue.





Parent Washington Post Co. reported first quarter revenue of

$959.1 million, up slightly from the $955.5 million in the first quarter of

2012. Broadcasting and cable television grew, while the education and newspaper

publishing divisions saw their revenue decrease.





Cable television division revenue for the first quarter of

2013 increased 5% to $200.1 million, reflecting rate increases for many

subscribers, partially offset by a decline in basic video subscribers.





Newspaper publishing division revenue totaled $127.3 million

for the first quarter, down 4% from 2012.





Print advertising revenue at the flagship

Washington Post in the first quarter declined 8%.