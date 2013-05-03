Post-Newsweek Revenue Up 5% in Quarter
Post-Newsweek reported $85.3 million in TV station revenue
in the first quarter, up 5% over the same quarter a year ago. Broadcast
operating income for the first quarter increased 14% to $35.4 million. The
increases reflect growth in advertising demand and increased retransmission
revenues, offset by a $2.8 million decline in political advertising revenue.
Parent Washington Post Co. reported first quarter revenue of
$959.1 million, up slightly from the $955.5 million in the first quarter of
2012. Broadcasting and cable television grew, while the education and newspaper
publishing divisions saw their revenue decrease.
Cable television division revenue for the first quarter of
2013 increased 5% to $200.1 million, reflecting rate increases for many
subscribers, partially offset by a decline in basic video subscribers.
Newspaper publishing division revenue totaled $127.3 million
for the first quarter, down 4% from 2012.
Print advertising revenue at the flagship
Washington Post in the first quarter declined 8%.
