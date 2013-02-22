Post-Newsweek Revenue Up 32%

Post-Newsweek reported fourth-quarter revenue of $116.2

million, up 32% from the same quarter the year before. Television broadcasting division

operating income for the fourth quarter increased 54% to $62.8 million. The

increases reflect "improved advertising demand across many product

categories," said parent Washington Post Co.





Washington Post Co. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $45.4

million ($6.57 per share), compared to income from continuing operations of

$61.4 million in 2011's fourth quarter.





Cable television division revenue totaled $201.7 million for

the fourth quarter, a 6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2011, reflecting

growth of the division's Internet and telephone service revenues and rate

increases for many subscribers in June 2012, offset by a decline in basic video

subscribers.





Washington Post Co.'s newspaper revenue totaled $162.1

million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a 6% decrease from the fourth quarter

of 2011.





For the fourth quarter of 2012, education division revenue

at Washington Post Co. totaled $544.4 million, a 6% decline from the same

period of 2011.