Post-Newsweek Revenue Up 13% in Quarter

Post-Newsweek reported second-quarter broadcasting revenue

of $95.6 million, up 13% from the same quarter last year. Operating income for

the second quarter increased 34%. The gains reflect "improved advertising

demand across many product categories, including a $4.4 million and $6.6

million increase in political advertising revenue in the second quarter and

first six months of 2012, respectively," said Post-Newsweek in a

statement.





Washington Post Co. revenue for the second quarter of 2012

was just over $1 billion, down 5% from the second quarter of 2011.





Cable television division revenue increased 2% in the second

quarter of 2012 to $195.6 million. A 1% increase in six month cable revenue

"is due to continued growth of the division's Internet and telephone

service revenues, offset by an increase in promotional discounts and a decline

in basic video subscribers," said Washington Post Co.





Education division revenue totaled $558.4 million for the

second quarter, a 9% decline from the second quarter of 2011.





Newspaper publishing division revenue totaled $151.8 million

for the second quarter of 2012, down 7% from last year.



EmilyBarr takes over the TV station group for Alan Frank when Frank retires at

the end of 2012.



