Post-Newsweek Re-Ups With Internet Broadcasting

Post-Newsweek has renewed its deal with digital publishing firm Internet Broadcasting (IB), in which it is an equity partner.

Founded in 1996, Internet Broadcasting is headquartered in St. Paul, Minn.

In addition to its station sites, IB has launched mobile sites for Post-Newsweek. Other station group clients include Hearst TV and Bonten Media.

"Our digital business is extremely important to Post-Newsweek, and IB's partnership is critical to our operations," said Emily Barr, president and CEO at Post-Newsweek Stations. "IB is a significant partner for us as we continue to invest in building an even stronger digital future."

Post-Newsweek had previously renewed with IB in February 2010.

"Post-Newsweek has been a valued partner for IB over the years, and I am pleased we have earned the opportunity to extend the relationship," said Elmer Baldwin, president and CEO at Internet Broadcasting. "Their thought leadership and demanding focus on high-caliber execution make us a better service partner and a better business."