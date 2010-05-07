Post-Newsweek Q1 Revenue Up 20%

Washington Post Co.'s Post-Newsweek broadcast division

reported first quarter revenue of $73.5 million, a 20% improvement over the

same quarter a year ago. The gain was due to "improved advertising demand in

all markets, including $5.1 million in incremental winter Olympics-related

advertising at the company's NBC affiliates and a $1.3 million increase in

political advertising revenue," Washington Post Company said in a statement.

Post-Newsweek comprises six stations, including WDIV

Detroit, and is headed up by Alan Frank.

Washington Post's cable division posted revenue of $189.4

million for the first quarter, a 3% increase on the first quarter of 2009.

Washington Post credited "growth in the division's cable modem and

telephone revenues and a $4 monthly rate increase for most basic subscribers in

June 2009."

The company's namesake newspaper division posted revenue of

$155.8 million, a 3% decline. Magazine revenue was down 36%. Washington Post

Co. announced earlier this week it is putting Newsweek up for sale.

Overall revenue for the quarter was $1,171.2 million, up 11%

from the same quarter in 2009.