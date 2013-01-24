Post-Newsweek Pair Signs On With Live Well
Post-Newsweek stations WPLG Miami and WKMG Orlando have
signed on to air the lifestyle digi-net Live Well Network. The spring launch
will bring the network's total U.S. network clearance to 70%.
The Live Well Network is operated by the ABC Owned Television
Stations Group.
"As the Live Well Network's footprint is quickly
expanding throughout the U.S., we are excited to kick off this relationship
with Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. in markets as vibrant as Miami and
Orlando," said Peggy Allen, vice president of programming at Live Well
Network.
Emily Barr, former WLS Chicago president and general
manager, co-founded Live Well in 2009 before shifting over to Post-Newsweek to
run the group last year.
"The Live Well Network has shown great growth since
launching and we have seen how viewers and advertisers are drawn to its
creative, original programming," Barr said. "We are delighted to
share Live Well with our viewers in Orlando and Miami."
Live Well's original entertainment slate includes My Family Recipe Rocks!, with Joey
Fatone, and Live Big with Ali Vincent.
