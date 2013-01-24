Post-Newsweek Pair Signs On With Live Well

Post-Newsweek stations WPLG Miami and WKMG Orlando have

signed on to air the lifestyle digi-net Live Well Network. The spring launch

will bring the network's total U.S. network clearance to 70%.

The Live Well Network is operated by the ABC Owned Television

Stations Group.

"As the Live Well Network's footprint is quickly

expanding throughout the U.S., we are excited to kick off this relationship

with Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. in markets as vibrant as Miami and

Orlando," said Peggy Allen, vice president of programming at Live Well

Network.

Emily Barr, former WLS Chicago president and general

manager, co-founded Live Well in 2009 before shifting over to Post-Newsweek to

run the group last year.

"The Live Well Network has shown great growth since

launching and we have seen how viewers and advertisers are drawn to its

creative, original programming," Barr said. "We are delighted to

share Live Well with our viewers in Orlando and Miami."

Live Well's original entertainment slate includes My Family Recipe Rocks!, with Joey

Fatone, and Live Big with Ali Vincent.