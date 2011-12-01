Post-Newsweek to Offer Free Airtime to Candidates
Post-Newsweek said Wednesday it would again offer free
airtime to candidates and pledge a minimum amount of local political news
coverage.
The station group owner has six TV stations in key
battleground states -- Florida, Texas and Michigan.
The stations have, for several years, offered free air
and Web time to candidates in the 30 days before general elections. In
addition, each station will devote at least 10 minutes per day to locally
produced political news coverage.
Stations will also look for opportunities to televise
debates and town hall meetings and put get-out-the-vote spots at the front of
the line in their PSA rotations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.