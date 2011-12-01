Post-Newsweek to Offer Free Airtime to Candidates

Post-Newsweek said Wednesday it would again offer free

airtime to candidates and pledge a minimum amount of local political news

coverage.

The station group owner has six TV stations in key

battleground states -- Florida, Texas and Michigan.

The stations have, for several years, offered free air

and Web time to candidates in the 30 days before general elections. In

addition, each station will devote at least 10 minutes per day to locally

produced political news coverage.

Stations will also look for opportunities to televise

debates and town hall meetings and put get-out-the-vote spots at the front of

the line in their PSA rotations.