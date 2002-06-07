Post-Newsweek to offer free airtime

Post-Newsweek Stations plans again this year to offer five minutes each day of

free political airtime during upcoming elections, and it will also add new

features to its political coverage.

The stations will place mobile "voter voice" kiosks around the stations'

communities where voters can record questions for candidates to answer.

They will also use research organizations to learn what citizens' civic

priorities are.

Station reporters will team up with reporters from The Washington

Post, which is co-owned by Post-Newsweek, to track local races and national

trends.

And stations will attempt to set up debates between gubernatorial and Senate

candidates in all of its markets. That can sometimes be difficult for stations

because incumbents refuse to participate in debates.

"Post-Newsweek's new, expanded approach will make a direct connection between

candidates and voters on the issues most important to the community," president Alan

Frank said.