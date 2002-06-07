Post-Newsweek to offer free airtime
Post-Newsweek Stations plans again this year to offer five minutes each day of
free political airtime during upcoming elections, and it will also add new
features to its political coverage.
The stations will place mobile "voter voice" kiosks around the stations'
communities where voters can record questions for candidates to answer.
They will also use research organizations to learn what citizens' civic
priorities are.
Station reporters will team up with reporters from The Washington
Post, which is co-owned by Post-Newsweek, to track local races and national
trends.
And stations will attempt to set up debates between gubernatorial and Senate
candidates in all of its markets. That can sometimes be difficult for stations
because incumbents refuse to participate in debates.
"Post-Newsweek's new, expanded approach will make a direct connection between
candidates and voters on the issues most important to the community," president Alan
Frank said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.