Post-Newsweek Invests in LATV
Post-Newsweek Stations invested in hip Latin music channel LATV, taking on a minority stake.
Geared towards the 12- to 34-year-old Latino, LATV launched in Los Angeles in 2001. It expanded to several markets in April, as the Post-Newsweek stations in Houston; Miami and Orlando, Fla.; and San Antonio picked up the feed for their digital channels.
The investment was described as “multimillion-dollar.”
“Our local stations have had a tremendous response from our Hispanic customers to LATV’s programming,” said Alan Frank, president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations. “Post-Newsweek is very pleased to be part of this ground-breaking venture.”
