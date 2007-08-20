Post-Newsweek Invests in LATV

Post-Newsweek Stations invested in hip Latin music channel LATV, taking on a minority stake.





Geared towards the 12- to 34-year-old Latino, LATV launched in Los Angeles in 2001. It expanded to several markets in April, as the Post-Newsweek stations in Houston; Miami and Orlando, Fla.; and San Antonio picked up the feed for their digital channels.

The investment was described as “multimillion-dollar.”

“Our local stations have had a tremendous response from our Hispanic customers to LATV’s programming,” said Alan Frank, president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations. “Post-Newsweek is very pleased to be part of this ground-breaking venture.”