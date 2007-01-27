Post-NATPE Moves

Twentieth Television has named Rossi Morreale to host Temptation, a syndicated game show that will roll out in the fall of 2007.

Morreale's résumé includes hosting a weekend edition of entertainment newsmagazine Extra.

A former football player for the University of Arkansas, he has also done hosting work for such networks as TBS, Spike TV, G4 and ESPN. With daytime a female-friendly world, the fact he was named to People magazine's 50 Sexiest Men Alive list will help.

The title of the new show shouldn't be tough for Morreale to remember. In 2001, he was a cast member of the second season of Fox's reality series Temptation Island.

Temptation, a Sale of the Century remake produced with format owner FremantleMedia North America, will make the prizes available for purchase online and via telephone.

'Rachael' the Sole Survivor?

With Megan Mullally and Greg Behrendt not returning for a second season and Rachael Ray looking like a solid long-term bet after a batch of renewals at NATPE, Dr. Keith Ablow is the sole remaining fall 2006 rookie talk show with an uncertain future.

Industry consensus is that the show won't return, since no renewals have been done. A Warner Bros. spokesperson says no decision on the show has been made.

The charismatic forensic psychiatrist will continue to be a mainstay on television. Recently, he was all over the airwaves from Good Morning America to Larry King Live to analyze the recent story surrounding the kidnapped children in Missouri.

Fox Judges Give Way to 'Mike & Juliet'

Expect national household ratings for Twentieth Television's Judge Alex and Divorce Court to take a hit. Both shows lost several double runs to make way for the new Morning Show With Mike & Juliet.

Featuring Fox personalities Mike Jerrick and Juliet Huddy, Morning Show debuted Monday, Jan. 22 to modest numbers on 25 Fox owned-and-operated stations. The show opened with a 1.6 rating/5 share and then slipped 25% to a 1.2 on Tuesday before rebounding to a 1.3 on Wednesday.

To make way for the show, Judge Alex lost 14 secondary runs, while Divorce Court lost nine.