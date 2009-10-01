Post Foods Signs On to Children's Food and Beverage Initiative

Post Foods is the latest company to sign on to the Council of Better Business Bureaus' Children's Food and Beverage Initiative.

That means it has promised that its TV, online, radio and print advertising directed to audiences primarily made up of kids younger than 12 will meet nutritional guidelines, and it will not target any ads to kids under 6.

It joins 15 other companies in that effort and comes as the Federal Trade Commission prepares a follow-up study to its 2006 study on food marketing practices aimed at kids.

The FTC wants to gauge how well the industry has self-regulated since 2006. That data was collected before the Council of Better Business Bureaus implemented its Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative, which has resulted in changes to nutritional content and marketing practices.

The advertising restrictions in the council's initiative include restricting third-party use of licensed characters to products meeting nutrition criteria (limits on calories per serving, fat content, etc.), not advertising in elementary schools, no product placement in kids shows, and limits on use in interactive games.