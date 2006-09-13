Post Emmys, Newsmags Score

Emmy week was good to other shows besides The Office and 24, as the syndicated entertainment news magazines enjoyed yet another strong showing according to the household ratings for the week ending September 3.

Led by a 5.4 rating for the Monday after the Emmys, Entertainment Tonight averaged a 4.7 on the week, up 2% on the week and 15% on the year. Spin-off The Insider was flat on the week but gained 14% on the year to a 2.5, while Access Hollywood gained 5% both on the week and year to a 2.3. Extra gained 5% on the week and was steady on the year at a 2.1.

Elsewhere in magazines, Inside Edition averaged a 3.2, off 3% on the week but up 7% on the year and Geraldo At Large used a strong showing in New York City to average a 2.1 rating/5 share in its 39 metered markets.

Oprah

led way in talk as always with a 5.4, up 2% on the week, followed by Dr. Phil with a 4.3, down 2% week-to-week. A pre-taped week of Live with Regis and Kelly enjoyed a 7% bump on the week and 11% on the year to a 3.1, while Maury dropped 4% to a 2.5. Montel gained 6% to a 1.9, Jerry Springer fell 6% to a 1.7 and Ellen was steady at a 1.6. Tyra Banks was even at a 1.4, while Martha fell 8% to a 1.2.

In court, Judge Judy dropped 2% to a 4.5, Judge Joe Brown lost 6% to a 2.9, People’s Court gained 4% to a 2.7 and Divorce Court jumped 8% to a 2.6. Judge Mathis fell 4% to a 2.2, Judge Alex lost 5% to a 1.9 and Judge Hatchett was even at a 1.7.

In game shows, Wheel of Fortune gained 1% to a 6.8, Jeopardy! was up 2% to a 5.5, Who wants to be a Millionaire was even at a 2.9 and Family feud lost 5% to a 2.1.