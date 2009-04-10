Post Cereals To Sponsor Discovery’s “Alaska Week”

Discovery Channel’s popular “Alaska Week” returns April 12 and so does its crunchy sponsor. Post’s Trail Mix Crunch cereal is the premiere sponsor of the programming week. The partnership includes custom mini episodes and a Web component and contest.

During the week Discovery will air four short videos, co-created by the channel and MediaVest, titled “Trail Mix Crunch Alaskan Adventure Challenge” which follows four competitors in a number of outdoors competitions for the chance to win a Hawaiian vacation.

The Web component includes competitor’s biographies, quizzes and games, and a sweepstakes where fans of “Alaska Week” can win a five night trip to Alaska.

“Alaska Week” is an exploration of the state’s vast terrain and natural beauty. Some of Discovery’s most popular series, such as Dirty Jobs and MythBusters are airing Alaska specials during the week. The fifth season of Deadliest Catch premieres during “Alaska Week” on April 14 at 9.