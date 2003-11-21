Post-Bachelor Show Doesn’t Help ABC

NBC won most of the key ratings categories Thursday night with a lineup of Friends, Will & Grace, Scrubs and ER. CBS, however, had a slight edge in total viewers with Survivor, CSI and Without a Trace. CSI drew the biggest audience of the night with almost 27 million people.



ER was second with 23.5 million viewers. ABC was a distant third across the board with Bachelor: After the Rose, and a two-hour news special revisiting the assassination of JFK.

UPN was fourth in most of the key categories with wrestling and Fox was fifth with Tru Calling and a repeat of The O.C. The WB was sixth with its regular Thursday lineup.

For the night, Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS: 20.7 million; NBC, 19.5 million; ABC, 10.8 million; UPN 5.5 million; Fox, 3.4 million; WB, 2.6 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 9.5 rating/24 share; CBS, 7.1/18; ABC, 3.5/9; UPN, 2.2/6; Fox, 1.3/3; WB, 0.9/2.