Possible conflict with Iraq tops year's stories
The possibility of a war with Iraq topped the Associated Press' list of the year's biggest stories, based on a survey of its American members.
The story of the sniper who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area placed second in the survey, followed by the sex-abuse scandal that roiled the Roman Catholic Church.
Corporate scandals, economic problems, the conflict in the Middle East and the summer rescue of trapped mine workers in Pennsylvania were also listed among the major stories of 2002.
