Poss Named WTMJ Milwaukee GM

Joe Poss has been named WTMJ Milwaukee VP and general manager. He succeeds Steve Wexler, the former executive VP and general manager of Journal Broadcast Group's Milwaukee radio and television operations, who was named executive VP of radio in January. Poss begins in Milwaukee Feb. 17.

"With his successful background in broadcast leadership and media sales, and his great rapport with clients and colleagues, Joe will be a welcome addition to the Today's TMJ4 team," said Debbie Turner, executive VP of television for Journal Broadcast Group. "We are excited for the enthusiasm and expertise he will bring to the Milwaukee television market."

Prior to becoming general manager in Green Bay, Poss was the stations' general sales manager for six years. He previously was local sales manager at Journal’s KTNV Las Vegas.